WHO has recorded 1,682 attacks against health care in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion

by Sonya Bandouil April 5, 2024 7:39 AM 2 min read
A volunteer medic from the First Volunteer Mobile Hospital (PDMSh) evacuates a wounded Ukrainian soldier from a stabilizing mobile hospital in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Nov. 28, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the World Health Organization has documented 1,682 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, resulting in 128 deaths and 288 injuries among medical personnel and patients.

According to the WHO, ambulance workers and other health transport personnel face especially high risks, being three times as likely to be injured or killed compared to other healthcare workers.

“Many emergency teams come under fire either on the way to a call or at their bases,” head of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Kherson Regional State Administration, Halyna Saldan said.

On March 15, a Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 20 people and injured 73 in a “double-tap” attack. After the first missile attack, a first responder and paramedic were killed in a follow-up strike upon their arrival at the scene to help the victims of the first one.

On April 4, a double-tap attack on Kharkiv killed four people, including three first responders.

Attacks involving healthcare workers have intensified throughout early 2024, with nearly one attack per day recorded in January as well as March.

“WHO urgently reiterates its calls for the protection of health-care workers and patients, as well as the uninterrupted delivery of essential health services,” WHO Representative Dr Jarno Habicht said.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
7:04 PM

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
6:53 PM

SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine's 128th brigade.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 4 that it uncovered evidence that Russian forces were able to hack into the devices of military personnel in order to guide a missile to strike the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, killing at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers, in November last year.
