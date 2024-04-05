WHO has recorded 1,682 attacks against health care in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the World Health Organization has documented 1,682 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, resulting in 128 deaths and 288 injuries among medical personnel and patients.

According to the WHO, ambulance workers and other health transport personnel face especially high risks, being three times as likely to be injured or killed compared to other healthcare workers.

“Many emergency teams come under fire either on the way to a call or at their bases,” head of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Kherson Regional State Administration, Halyna Saldan said.

On March 15, a Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 20 people and injured 73 in a “double-tap” attack. After the first missile attack, a first responder and paramedic were killed in a follow-up strike upon their arrival at the scene to help the victims of the first one.

On April 4, a double-tap attack on Kharkiv killed four people, including three first responders.

Attacks involving healthcare workers have intensified throughout early 2024, with nearly one attack per day recorded in January as well as March.

“WHO urgently reiterates its calls for the protection of health-care workers and patients, as well as the uninterrupted delivery of essential health services,” WHO Representative Dr Jarno Habicht said.