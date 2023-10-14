Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House says Russian new offensive in eastern Ukraine hasn't made much progress

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2023 12:07 PM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on Oct. 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's "renewed offensive" in eastern Ukraine hasn't made much progress despite the Russian military bringing back its infamous "human wave" tactics, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13, as cited by Politico.

Kirby described the tactics as throwing "masses of poorly trained soldiers right into the battlefield without proper equipment, and apparently without proper training and preparation."

His statement comes three days after Russia launched a heavy assault against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, deploying over 2,000 soldiers to the area, according to the Ukrainian military.

Avdiivka has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia's war in 2014, but the new Russian offensive occurred after months of comparatively static siege.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

According to the Insider media outlet, Kirby also said that Russia "continues to show no regard for the lives of its own soldiers, willingly sacrificing them in pursuit of Putin's goals, while Ukraine continues to fight bravely, effectively, and smartly."

However, Moscow's decision to resume "human wave" tactics is "a sobering reminder that Russia is not prepared to give up on this fight," the White House official added. "And as long as Russia continues its brutal assault on Ukraine, the United States must support the Ukrainian peoples' ability to defend themselves."

In their Oct. 13 report, the Institute for the Study of War also reported that Russian forces faced a number of "setbacks" in their Avdiivka offensive as Ukrainian soldiers in the area continued to repel Russian attacks, using minefields to hinder Russian advances toward the city.

A day before, the ISW said that Russian troops had captured 4.5 square kilometers of territory from different directions around Avdiivka since Oct. 10.

Our readers’ questions about the war, answered. Vol. 4
Editor’s note: We asked members of the Kyiv Independent to share the questions they have about the war. Here’s what they asked, and how we answered. Join our community to ask a question in the next round. Question: What factors will swing the war decisively in Ukraine’s favor? Answer: One
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.