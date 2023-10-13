Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russian forces capture 4 square kilometers around Avdiivka

by Olena Goncharova October 13, 2023 7:55 AM 1 min read
The town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia's war in 2014. Russian troops have intensified the offensive in the direction of Avdiivka around Oct. 10, 2023. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have captured 4.5 square kilometers of territory from different directions around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast since Oct. 10, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment.

The experts note that Russian troops are approximately 5.2 kilometers away from the northern border of Avdiivka, and Russian claims of advances beyond this distance is likely overstated. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are attempting to create a cauldron around Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, but quickly acknowledged that current advances are slow.

Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia's proxies in occupied Donetsk Oblast, claimed that it is too early to discuss a “full-scale [Ukrainian] exodus from the city” despite some Russian advances in the area.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces gained additional ground on a waste heap on Avdiivka’s northern flank near the Avdiivka Coke Plant, seized a section of a railroad south of Avdiivka, and advanced around the city, but ISW cannot confirm these claims.

Avdiivka has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia's war in 2014.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
