ISW: Russian forces capture 4 square kilometers around Avdiivka

Russian forces have captured 4.5 square kilometers of territory from different directions around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast since Oct. 10, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment.

The experts note that Russian troops are approximately 5.2 kilometers away from the northern border of Avdiivka, and Russian claims of advances beyond this distance is likely overstated. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are attempting to create a cauldron around Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, but quickly acknowledged that current advances are slow.

Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia's proxies in occupied Donetsk Oblast, claimed that it is too early to discuss a “full-scale [Ukrainian] exodus from the city” despite some Russian advances in the area.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces gained additional ground on a waste heap on Avdiivka’s northern flank near the Avdiivka Coke Plant, seized a section of a railroad south of Avdiivka, and advanced around the city, but ISW cannot confirm these claims.

Avdiivka has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia's war in 2014.