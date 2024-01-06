Skip to content
US official warns of ‘dire’ situation with Ukraine aid

by Alexander Khrebet January 6, 2024 3:33 PM 2 min read
Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 29, 2023 (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Shalanda Young, the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, warned on Jan. 5 about the rapidly diminishing time that Congress has to replenish U.S. aid for Ukraine, Associated Press reported.

Concerns about the continuation of U.S. support for Ukraine have been growing amid months of infighting in Congress over government spending, including military aid for Ukraine.

The U.S. sent a $250 million weapons package to Ukraine in December, which officials said was likely the last package because of the lack of funding.

Young also detailed the impact that a lack of additional U.S. aid would have on Ukraine aside from its military capabilities, such as Kyiv being able to pay its civil servants to ensure that its government can continue to function amid Russia’s barrage. 

“Yes, Kyiv might have a little time from other donors to make sure they can keep their war footing, keep the civil service, but what happens in the (European Union), in other NATO allies, if the U.S. pulls out their support?” Young said.

“I’m very concerned that it’s not just the United States’ resources that are necessary for Kyiv to stop Putin. It is: What message does that send to the rest of the world? And what will their decisions be if they see the United States not step up to the plate?”

She also said the situation was “dire” and “certainly, we’ve bypassed my comfort level” in the time that has gone by since Congress greenlighted new funding for Ukraine.

“The rhetoric this week has concerned me that that is the path that House Republicans are headed down, even though I will say I think leadership is working in good faith to prevent a shutdown,” Young said.

The White House’s request for $61 billion in additional budget support has failed to garner enough support in Congress. Republicans on Dec. 6 blocked a major aid bill, and are demanding that further support to Ukraine be tied to sweeping reforms to U.S. immigration policy, something Democrats say is non-negotiable.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
