Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

Congress gridlocked one day before holiday break without Ukraine deal

by Lance Luo December 14, 2023 1:22 AM 2 min read
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson photographed Dec. 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Biden administration officials on Dec. 13 called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to remain in session until a deal on Ukraine aid is reached, the Missouri Independent reported.

U.S. congressmembers are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. on Dec. 14 for a three-week holiday break, with no deal in sight.

“Speaker Johnson has said the House will leave tomorrow without fixing the border, without funding Israel, without funding urgent needs in Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

With just $1 billion remaining, funding for Ukraine is expected to run out within one month if lawmakers do not approve additional spending before the holiday break. Republicans on Dec. 6 blocked a major aid bill, and are demanding that further support to Ukraine must be tied to sweeping reforms to U.S. immigration policy, something Democrats say is non-negotiable.

“I’m hopeful that Democrats, both here and at the White House, are beginning to recognize how committed we are to addressing the crisis at our Southern border," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

President Zelensky on Dec. 12 tried to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve more aid, but left largely empty-handed.

Zelensky trip to DC ends in disappointment as further aid remains at risk
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the U.S. on Dec. 11-12 to convince members of Congress to approve further assistance to Kyiv left the president largely empty-handed as Western aid on both sides of the Atlantic is at risk of drying up. Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill on
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.