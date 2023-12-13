Congress gridlocked one day before holiday break without Ukraine deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Biden administration officials on Dec. 13 called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to remain in session until a deal on Ukraine aid is reached, the Missouri Independent reported.

U.S. congressmembers are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. on Dec. 14 for a three-week holiday break, with no deal in sight.

“Speaker Johnson has said the House will leave tomorrow without fixing the border, without funding Israel, without funding urgent needs in Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

With just $1 billion remaining, funding for Ukraine is expected to run out within one month if lawmakers do not approve additional spending before the holiday break. Republicans on Dec. 6 blocked a major aid bill, and are demanding that further support to Ukraine must be tied to sweeping reforms to U.S. immigration policy, something Democrats say is non-negotiable.

“I’m hopeful that Democrats, both here and at the White House, are beginning to recognize how committed we are to addressing the crisis at our Southern border," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

President Zelensky on Dec. 12 tried to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve more aid, but left largely empty-handed.