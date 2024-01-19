Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House: Military cooperation between Russia, North Korea has potential to 'drastically' change security threat

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2024 9:13 AM 2 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shake hands during a meeting at Kumsusan Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 31, 2018. (Russian Foreign Press and Information Office/ Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea could "drastically" influence the type of security threats emanating from North Korea over the coming decade, said Pranay Vaddi, the White House's senior director for arms control in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank on Jan. 18.

Moscow and Pyongyang have significantly increased their military ties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia's newfound pariah status that followed the outbreak of full-scale war has forced the country to seek new allies, and as a major producer of military hardware and similarly isolated country, North Korea has allegedly used the partnership to further its own military goals.

"What we're seeing between Russia and North Korea is an unprecedented level of cooperation in the military sphere," Vaddi said. "And I say unprecedented very deliberately - We have never seen this before."

North Korea has supplied Russia with around one million rounds of ammunition, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Jan. 15.

The nature of the relationship is increasingly becoming a two-way-street, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which Russia provides North Korea with advanced military technology and long-range attack capacity, potentially including ballistic missiles and nuclear capabilities in exchange for the shells and missiles.

In the short term, this cooperation has already been felt in Ukraine, where Russia has allegedly used North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles in attacks on the country.

It is over the next decade that the impact of the partnership could become increasingly noticeable in the Pacific region, Vaddi said.

The U.S. has a long-standing military alliance with South Korea and Japan that has been historically focused on the threats stemming from North Korea. Vaddi said that the three countries will need to work together to ensure that their "extended deterrence" was strong enough to hamper North Korea's hostile behavior in the region.

The North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency claimed on Jan. 19 that the country's military had tested an "underwater nuclear weapons system" in response to recent joint military drills held between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea.

The system allegedly tested was an unmanned nuclear-capable attack drone known as the "Haiel." North Korea has previously claimed it tested the drone.

The nuclear envoys of the U.S., South Korea, and Japan met in Seoul on Jan. 18 and jointly condemned North Korea's military activity and weapons trade with Russia.

The U.S. and nearly 50 countries earlier called for an immediate end to the delivery of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.