US imposes new sanctions over involvement in Iranian drone production

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced additional sanctions in connection with Tehran's production of kamikaze drones Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

The sanctions have been imposed against four companies and three individuals from Iran and Turkey over their involvement in purchasing equipment, including European-made engines, to support Iran's drone and arms development programs.

According to a press release published by the U.S. Treasury Department on March 21, this procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which controls several firms involved in developing drones and ballistic missiles.

"Iran's well-documented proliferation of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

"The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran's military-industrial complex."

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September last year, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.

On Feb. 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones.