Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US imposes new sanctions over involvement in Iranian drone production

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 11:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced additional sanctions in connection with Tehran's production of kamikaze drones Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

The sanctions have been imposed against four companies and three individuals from Iran and Turkey over their involvement in purchasing equipment, including European-made engines, to support Iran's drone and arms development programs.

According to a press release published by the U.S. Treasury Department on March 21, this procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which controls several firms involved in developing drones and ballistic missiles.

"Iran's well-documented proliferation of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

"The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran's military-industrial complex."

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September last year, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.

On Feb. 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones.

CNN: Parts made by 13 US companies found in Iranian drone downed in Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.