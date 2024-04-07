Skip to content
demining coalition, Ukraine, Russia
Foreign partners allocate over $700 million for demining in Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet April 7, 2024 8:25 PM 2 min read
A view of a landmine area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 10, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Foreign partners have allocated over $700 million for demining in Ukraine, the Reintegration Ministry reported on April 7.

The U.S., Switzerland, Norway, EU countries, and Japan are among the key donors. The demining coalition for Ukraine includes about 20 countries.

Nearly a third of Ukraine's territory, totaling around 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Minefields between Ukrainian troops and entrenched Russian positions played a significant role in halting the 2023 counteroffensive and preventing the liberation of occupied territories.

According to the Ukrainian government, the funds are intended for demining projects in Ukraine from 2022 to 2027.

The Ukrainian government reported on April 4 that mine-related explosions had killed 296 civilians and injured 665 others.

It’s hard to count landmines as they are hidden in fields, underneath the soil, in the forests, and the ruins of the cities.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia had a stockpile of 26 million landmines —the largest in the world, according to various estimates.

The government will spearhead demining efforts in collaboration with top experts and emergency response services.

Primary coordinators encompass the Sectoral Working Group, comprising donors, and the Mine Action Cluster, restored in March 2024 to serve as a central platform for programmatic coordination among relevant actors.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
