US will support Zelensky if he decides to negotiate with Putin, State Department says

The U.S. will support President Volodymyr Zelensky if he decides to start negotiations with Moscow, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a Nov. 7 briefing.

"It's not something that it is appropriate for us or for any other country to push him into. And we would support him in any process to try and ensure a just and lasting peace, but that is ultimately his decision, not ours," Miller said.

Miller also stressed that, per the U.N. Charter, Ukraine has the right to maintain its borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

He added that the U.S. has "seen no indication" that Putin plans to "drop his demand to continue to gobble up Ukrainian territory."

"I'm sure there's a negotiation that Putin would accept where he gets everything that he wants, and Ukraine gets nothing that it is entitled to under the law, but that is not a negotiation that President Zelensky has been interested in, nor should it be," he added.

On Jan. 20 next year, Donald Trump's administration will take office. Trump's allies argue that Ukraine is losing the war and, therefore, pushing for a settlement is morally right, according to reports.

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 28 that Trump planned to end the Russian war in Ukraine by freezing it in case of his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump reportedly believes U.S. President Joe Biden should talk to Putin, as presidents did with Soviet leaders during the Cold War, and that NATO membership is not an option for Ukraine in the short term.

Earlier on Nov. 7, Putin congratulated Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, adding that he was ready "to cooperate."

Putin said Trump's campaign statements "deserve attention," referring to the Republican's aspiration to restore relations with Russia and help end the "Ukrainian crisis."

Trump has claimed he would end Russia's war within "24 hours" without elaborating on how he plans to achieve it. Some reports and statements from Trump's inner circle indicate this might entail pressuring Ukraine to cede territory or give up on its NATO aspirations.