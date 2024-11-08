Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States
Edit post

US will support Zelensky if he decides to negotiate with Putin, State Department says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 8, 2024 1:02 PM 2 min read
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller a daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will support President Volodymyr Zelensky if he decides to start negotiations with Moscow, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a Nov. 7 briefing.

"It's not something that it is appropriate for us or for any other country to push him into. And we would support him in any process to try and ensure a just and lasting peace, but that is ultimately his decision, not ours," Miller said.

Miller also stressed that, per the U.N. Charter, Ukraine has the right to maintain its borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

He added that the U.S. has "seen no indication" that Putin plans to "drop his demand to continue to gobble up Ukrainian territory."

"I'm sure there's a negotiation that Putin would accept where he gets everything that he wants, and Ukraine gets nothing that it is entitled to under the law, but that is not a negotiation that President Zelensky has been interested in, nor should it be," he added.

On Jan. 20 next year, Donald Trump's administration will take office. Trump's allies argue that Ukraine is losing the war and, therefore, pushing for a settlement is morally right, according to reports.

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 28 that Trump planned to end the Russian war in Ukraine by freezing it in case of his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump reportedly believes U.S. President Joe Biden should talk to Putin, as presidents did with Soviet leaders during the Cold War, and that NATO membership is not an option for Ukraine in the short term.

Earlier on Nov. 7, Putin congratulated Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, adding that he was ready "to cooperate."

Putin said Trump's campaign statements "deserve attention," referring to the Republican's aspiration to restore relations with Russia and help end the "Ukrainian crisis."

Trump has claimed he would end Russia's war within "24 hours" without elaborating on how he plans to achieve it. Some reports and statements from Trump's inner circle indicate this might entail pressuring Ukraine to cede territory or give up on its NATO aspirations.

What we know about Trump’s plans for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine
Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia’s war “in 24 hours.” What is his plan?
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.