News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Olena Zelenska, State of the Union address, Joe Biden, Yulia Navalnaya
Washington Post: Olena Zelenska declines State of the Union invitation

by Olena Goncharova March 6, 2024 6:13 AM 2 min read
First Lady Olena Zelensky speaks with her Israeli counterpart, Michal Herzog, on the phone on Oct. 17, 2023. (Olena Zelenska/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska opted not to accept an invitation from the White House to attend March 7 State of the Union address. This choice highlights the complex political challenges Ukraine faces as its forces continue to grapple with ongoing war.

The initial plan was to seat first lady Jill Biden alongside Olena Zelenska and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison. This arrangement aimed to present a powerful image of both women, symbolizing resistance against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during President Biden's address to Congress, sources familiar with the planning told the Washington Post.

However, Navalnaya's potential attendance raised concerns among Ukrainian officials, according to individuals familiar with Kyiv's discussions. Despite her late husband being widely revered as an anti-corruption advocate who bravely opposed Putin, Navalny's past statements regarding Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014 have cast a shadow over his legacy in Ukraine.

According to a White House official, Zelenska's decision was likely influenced by "schedule conflicts." The official mentioned that the seating plan is typically finalized towards the end of the planning process.

Navalnaya also opted out of attending Biden's address, with her spokeswoman citing fatigue as a contributing factor.

According to a U.S. official, it is likely that the White House did not communicate to Kyiv that Navalnaya had chosen not to attend. Individuals familiar with the situation interviewed by the Washington Post, who, like requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations, indicated that Navalnaya's attendance was not the sole concern for Ukrainian officials.

As Ukraine is actively urging House Republicans to facilitate a vote on President Biden's $60 billion aid request, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has met privately with Republicans who support military aid to Ukraine about crafting an alternative foreign aid bill in the House. Republicans hope to finalize their proposal and bring it to a vote by late March or April.

US Treasury Secretary: Frozen Russian assets are no substitute for Ukraine aid
Any plan to seize or monetize frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine can not be considered a substitute for emergency Ukraine aid that has been stalled in Congress, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview, as reported by Bloomberg on March 1.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
