Washington Post: Leaker of US intelligence documents reportedly worked on military base

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 9:21 AM 1 min read
The man who leaked U.S. intelligence documents worked on a military base and shared the classified information to find companionship, according to the Washington Post interviews with members of the Discord community where the leak originated.

The article described the leaker, who some call “OG,” as an early to mid-20s gun enthusiast who sought to create an online community by sharing classified information.

OG’s opinions on the U.S. government overreach came through in his communications as he refrained from supporting Russian or Ukrainian side in the war.

The leaks began with “near-verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence” originating from the military base where OG worked. After experiencing a lack of engagement in the invitation-only channel with around two dozen members, OG began sending pictures of the documents instead.

The anonymous Discord community member said OG knew what he was doing — “these weren’t accidental leaks of any kind.” After the classified information began spreading past the small Discord community, OG “seemed very confused and lost as to what to do,” the member said.

The account aligns with the previous reporting by Bellingcat, which identified the “Thug Shaker Central” server as the original source of the leaks.

“Both members said they know OG’s real name as well as the state where he lives and works but declined to share that information while the FBI is hunting for the source of the leaks,” the Washington Post wrote.

Leaked intelligence papers suggest that Ukrainian, Russian total casualties reach up to 354,000
Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest that up to 354,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion, Reuters reported on April 12.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
