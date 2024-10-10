Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Black Sea, Vessels, Ukraine, Russia, War, Business
Edit post

War risk insurance surges after recent Russian strikes on foreign vessels in Black Sea, Bloomberg reports

by Dmytro Basmat October 11, 2024 12:40 AM 2 min read
Ships, including those carrying grain from Ukraine and awaiting inspections, are seen anchored off the Istanbul coastline on Nov. 02, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

War risk insurance premiums for vessels traversing Ukraine’s shipping corridor in the Black Sea have increased by about 33 per cent following Russia's recent attacks on foreign ships, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 10, citing sources in the market.

According to the insurance market sources, coverage has jumped to above one per cent of the value of a ship, up from around 0.75 per cent last week.

The increase in rates follows Russian strikes on three foreign ships flying the flags of Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Panama within a four day stretch between Oct. 6-9.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis vessel attacked on Oct. 6 was loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn intended for export. While on Oct. 7, five foreign nationals were injured and one port employee was killed in the attack on the Palau-flagged boat. No details were provided as to what the second vessel was carrying.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast on Oct. 9 also hit a Panama-flagged civilian cargo ship containing 45 containers of packaged sunflower oil to be sent as humanitarian aid to Palestine, Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said on Oct. 10.

Under the increased premiums, a ship valued at $50 million would see an increase of $125,000 per voyage.

Increased instability in the Black Sea has lead to wheat futures in Chicago rising 2.5 per cent thus far this week, Bloomberg reported.

Traveling along the route, Ukrainian ships are regularly at risk of being attacked by Russia. Since the beginning of the all-out war, mines have also been drifting along the trade route, which also poses a risk to maritime transport.

Kyiv was forced to set up a new export route in the Black Sea last year after Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea grain deal. Initially envisioned as a humanitarian corridor to allow the departure of ships stranded there since the start of the full-scale war, it has since grown into a full-blown trade route.

Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast hit ship with humanitarian aid for Palestine, Kyiv says
The Oct. 9 strike, which killed eight people and injured another 11, hit a Panama-flagged civilian vessel and damaged its cargo of aid. It was the third Russian attack against a civilian vessel in four days.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.