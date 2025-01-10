Citing Russia's war in Ukraine, Norway plans to resume construction of civilian bomb shelters

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Norwegian government plans to resume construction of bomb shelters, citing Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as evidence they are needed in case of a "worst-case scenario," NRK reported on Jan. 10.

"There is more uncertainty around us," Norwegian Justice and Public Security Minister Emilie Mehl told the outlet, adding: "We must take care of the civilian population in the event of a 'worst-case scenario' of war or armed attack. Shelters are one of the protective measures we need."

Up until 1998, any new large apartment buildings constructed in Norway were required to incorporate a bomb shelter into their design. No new shelters have been built since, NRK reports.

"We are now actually setting a requirement that buildings over 1,000 square meters must have shelters," Mehl said.

The Norwegian government is proposing two types of shelters — new shelters will meet the requirements of modern designs which protect against chemical, radioactive, as well as high explosives.

The second type of shelter will be adapted from existing structures to protect against conventional weapons.

"These can be garages, subway tunnels, or other underground structures that also have an important and distinctive function in our daily lives," Mehl said.

Bomb shelters have become part of the daily routine for most Ukrainiains, who seek refuge in basements, metro stations, and other structures like underground car parks during Russian bombardments.

"We have learned a lot about modern warfare, and we also see that shelters and refuges are essential to protecting civilians. We also must have this in Norway, and it has to be part of the country's preparedness for the future," Mehl said.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world regarding the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.8 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

Oslo may increase its support for Ukraine to 30 billion kroner ($2.7 billion) in 2025, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced on Nov. 26.