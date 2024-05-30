US announces new sanctions against 2 mining companies in Central African Republic over links to Wagner

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new sanctions on May 30 against two mining companies based in the Central African Republic over links to the Wagner Group.

The Wagner Group has long had an influence in the Central African Republic, where it reportedly has established a degree of control over the country's natural resources. Wagner forces have also been accused of committing war crimes in the Central African Republic, other African countries, Syria, and Ukraine.

OFAC did not provide any further details on the two companies that were sanctioned.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented on the sanctions, saying that the companies were "advancing the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group's security operations and its illicit mining endeavors in Africa."

"We remain committed to countering Russia's destabilizing activities around the world," Miller added.