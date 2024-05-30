Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Wagner Group, Africa, Russia, United States, Sanctions
Edit post

US announces new sanctions against 2 mining companies in Central African Republic over links to Wagner

by Nate Ostiller May 30, 2024 8:52 PM 1 min read
A Russian flag hangs on a monument to Russian instructors in Bangui, Central African Republic, on March 22, 2023, during a march in support of Russia's presence in the country. (Barbara Debout/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new sanctions on May 30 against two mining companies based in the Central African Republic over links to the Wagner Group.

The Wagner Group has long had an influence in the Central African Republic, where it reportedly has established a degree of control over the country's natural resources. Wagner forces have also been accused of committing war crimes in the Central African Republic, other African countries, Syria, and Ukraine.

OFAC did not provide any further details on the two companies that were sanctioned.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented on the sanctions, saying that the companies were "advancing the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group's security operations and its illicit mining endeavors in Africa."

"We remain committed to countering Russia's destabilizing activities around the world," Miller added.

WSJ: Ukrainian commandos fight Russian influence in Sudan
Small Ukrainian army teams took part in hostilities in Sudan, helping the country’s leader fend off Wagner Group-backed rebel forces, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 6, citing Ukrainian and Sudanese military officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.