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Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers

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The Kyiv Independent visited a Ukrainian military hospital where American and Ukrainian surgeons work together as part of the "Face-to-Face" mission to reconstruct faces damaged by explosions from strikes and landmines.
Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers

Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers

As Ukraine turns the tide of the war, where is it headed?

As Ukraine turns the tide of the war, where is it headed?

Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine’s mobilization problem | Ukraine This Week

These Ukrainian drone pilots took out NATO forces during drills

These Ukrainian drone pilots took out NATO forces during drills

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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