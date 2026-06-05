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Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers
The Kyiv Independent visited a Ukrainian military hospital where American and Ukrainian surgeons work together as part of the "Face-to-Face" mission to reconstruct faces damaged by explosions from strikes and landmines.
Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers
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These Ukrainian drone pilots took out NATO forces during drills
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.