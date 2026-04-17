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I took part in Hungary's turn on Orban after 16 years

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Hungary held one of the most consequential elections in its modern history on April 12, with implications far beyond its borders. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell traveled to Budapest to cover the vote at a moment of political uncertainty.
I took part in Hungary's turn on Orban after 16 years

I took part in Hungary's turn on Orban after 16 years

How one Ukrainian resisted Russian occupation for eight years

How one Ukrainian resisted Russian occupation for eight years

Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week

Why Ukraine is helping in another war | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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