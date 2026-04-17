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I took part in Hungary's turn on Orban after 16 years
Hungary held one of the most consequential elections in its modern history on April 12, with implications far beyond its borders. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell traveled to Budapest to cover the vote at a moment of political uncertainty.
I took part in Hungary's turn on Orban after 16 years
How one Ukrainian resisted Russian occupation for eight years
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Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.