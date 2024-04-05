Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Memorial, Verkhovna Rada, Casualties
Edit post

Verkhovna Rada adopts resolution on developing state strategy to commemorate Russia's war in Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil April 5, 2024 6:16 AM 1 min read
A flag raising ceremony at the Memorial to the Defenders of the Bucha Community in Bucha, Kyiv Oblasy, on March 31, 2024, the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy has adopted a resolution recommending the development of a state strategy to commemorate Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This initiative aims to involve non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and regional authorities in the memorialization process.

The resolution followed the "Commemoration of the Russian-Ukrainian War: Challenges and Tasks" roundtable held on March 28. The roundtable participants included the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the State Tourism Development Agency, scientists, experts, and public figures.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mykyta Poturayev, announced that a second round of discussions on this matter is scheduled for April 23, 2024.

More than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, and the U.N. has recorded over 10,500 civilian deaths.

"The long-term impact of this war in Ukraine will be felt for generations," UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
