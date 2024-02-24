Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United Nations, Civilian casualties
Edit post

UN records over 10,500 civilian deaths in Ukraine since February 2022

by Olena Goncharova February 24, 2024 6:40 AM 2 min read
NEW YORK, UKRAINE - JULY 25: A man on a bike passes by the civilian homes destroyed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in New York, Ukraine, 25 July 2023. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade has taken positions in the settlement of Niu-York in the countryâs eastern Donetsk region. (Photo by Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 10,582 civilians have been killed and nearly 20,000 have been injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said on Feb. 22.

The figure of 10,582, which includes 587 children, consists of civilian deaths verified according to UN methodology. The HRMMU stressed that the actual number of those killed and injured is likely to be significantly higher.

"The long-term impact of this war in Ukraine will be felt for generations," UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said.

The UN notes that while the casualty numbers gradually decreased over the course of 2022 and 2023, they remained high, with an average of 163 civilians killed and 547 injured per month in 2023.

The vast majority of civilian casualties, totaling 91 percent, resulted from explosive weapons with wide area effects. Mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) accounted for 3.7 percent of these casualties, with the remaining percentage attributed to other weapons and incidents.

In the two-year period, attacks with explosive weapons also damaged or destroyed hundreds of educational and medical facilities. HRMMU has recorded that hostilities affected 1,072 educational facilities (236 destroyed and 836 damaged) and 465 medical facilities (59 destroyed and 406 damaged) since Feb. 24, 2022.

Nearly 200 schools destroyed by Russia restored in Kyiv Oblast
Of the 244 educational institutions damaged by Russia at the start of its full-scale invasion in Kyiv Oblast, 198 have been fully or partially restored, regional Governor Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Feb. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:50 PM

Media: Zelensky may visit Armenia in near future.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Armenia in “the near future,” the Armenian news outlet FactorTV reported on Feb. 23. Preparations for the visit are currently underway, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported, citing its sources.
7:23 PM

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia.

Canada's new sanctions will target those who provide Russia with military equipment, offer services such as insurance to Russian soldiers, and otherwise help support the finances and logistics of the Russian state
2:36 PM

Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia's aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July. Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.