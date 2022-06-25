To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than June 27, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pact seeks Senior Program Officer for the GAC-funded project Women Included: Nurturing Growth & Security (WINGS). Pact exists to help create a world where those who are poor and marginalized exercise their voice, build their own solutions, and take the ownership of their future.

Key Responsibilities

The Senior Program Officer position will support the technical team of the GAC-funded project Women Included: Nurturing Growth & Security (WINGS) which is aimed at enhancing the economic security of rural women and the most vulnerable or marginalized, especially those affected by the conflict. The position will oversee and support two Program Officers with geographically and thematically divided responsibilities to ensure high-quality programming to achieve project results.

Specific Duties

The specific duties to be carried out by the successful candidate:

Contribute to strategic and operational planning including timely preparation of project reports, annual workplans, and other project deliverables.

Manage project communications with implementing partners and key stakeholders.

Ensure effective communication and coordination with the private sector.

Ensure that all project activities are delivered according to high-quality

Represent the project at conferences and meetings, including relevant organizational and external events.

Perform other duties, as assigned.

Basic Requirements

Bachelor’s degree and at least 10 years of relevant experience or equivalent combination of education and experience, including five years of managerial experience.

In-depth knowledge of livelihood and economic empowerment programs and services for vulnerable populations.

Knowledge of gender equality

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders.

Fluency in English (verbal and written).

Preferred qualifications

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines.

Excellent communication.

Ability to

Pro-active, intuitive fast thinker, able to work with minimal supervision.

To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than June 27, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.