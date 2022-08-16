Sector Lead, Office Assistant, Project manager and Director General for SURGe

Alinea International is one of Canada’s leading international development firms, providing management and technical expertise to developing and transitional country partners on projects that promote sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for people to improve their lives. Over the past 30 years, we have implemented over 370 projects in more than 65 countries.

Alinea International has two offices in Canada and 11 offices around the world, including an office in Ukraine. Over the almost thirteen-year presence in Ukraine, Alinea International has successfully implemented five international technical assistance projects.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

SURGe project is looking for the following experts:

For more detailed information about preferred qualifications and skills, indicative duties and responsibilities, as well as the application procedure, please, visit this website: https://job.edge.in.ua/vacancies