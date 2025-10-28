Hi, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Kyiv on day 1,342 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Russia outnumbers Ukrainian troops eight-to-one in their offensive to capture the semi-surrounded city of Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 27.

"(Russian troops) have devoted such forces to the Pokrovsk (sector) that Ukraine cannot devote to one direction (of the front) — one to eight people," Zelensky told journalists in a briefing, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

"Imagine how many Russian forces are there. But at the same time, they have not achieved the planned result."

After capturing Avdiivka, a long-time Ukrainian stronghold located over 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk, in February 2024, Russian troops have gradually advanced toward Pokrovsk, once a key Ukrainian logistics hub tucked away in a relatively safe part of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops have surrounded Pokrovsk from three sides, leaving about a 15-kilometer (about nine miles) gap for the Ukrainian military to bring in troops and supplies, according to the Ukrainian open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState.

At least 4 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four people have been killed and 12 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 23.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 26 out of the 38 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Twelve strikes were recorded at four locations.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed, six were injured due to Russian strikes, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Critical and social infrastructure in residential areas of Kherson Oblast was targeted, according to Prokudin. One high-rise building and six houses, along with farm buildings, a garage, and several cars, were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed, 5 injured as a result of Russian attacks on several districts, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured one, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. According to Filashkin, 17 houses, three apartment buildings, one infrastructure facility, and two vehicles were damaged.

No injuries reported after Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,137,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,137,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,299 tanks, 23,508 armored fighting vehicles, 65,786 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,044 artillery systems, 1,529 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 75,054 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.