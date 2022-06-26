Opinion editor for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s main English-language publication, is looking for an opinion editor. The opinion editor will be sourcing, reviewing, editing, and publishing op-eds submitted to the Kyiv Independent. Can be a part-time or a full-time position.





The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window to Ukraine, and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today it’s a team of 24 people, based mostly in Kyiv.





Responsibilities:

Maintaining the Opinion section: making sure the content there is relevant, thought-provoking, truthful;

Reviewing the submitted op-eds, assessing them for relevance and quality;

Editing and publishing op-eds;

Sourcing op-eds, managing the relationship with contributors, seeking out new authors;

Looking out for op-eds published in Ukrainian that would be of value for English-speaking audiences; negotiating republication rights; translating them or commissioning translations.





Requirements:

English language proficiency (native speaker or equivalent);

Command of Ukrainian and/or Russian language (being able to read and understand content in these languages);

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Experience in a similar role would be considered an advantage;

Ability to communicate professionally and respectfully and represent the Kyiv Independent …

A devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv isn’t necessary but would be considered an advantage.





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.





Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Opinion Editor” in the title of the email. Only the short-listed candidates will be contacted.







