HR Officer for the USAID/ENGAGE

Pact Inc. seeks candidates to fill the position of HR Officer for the USAID/Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity in Ukraine.

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Supervisor: Deputy Chief of Party

Job type: Full-time

Duration: One year with the possibility of extension

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow – the promise of a healthy life, a decent livelihood, and sustainable natural resources that benefit communities. Now more than ever in its 50-year history, Pact is helping millions of people who are poor and marginalized discover and build their own solutions and take ownership over their future.

Pact enables systemic solutions that allow those who are poor and marginalized to earn a dignified living, be healthy, and take part in the benefits that nature provides. Pact accomplishes this by strengthening local capacity, forging effective governance systems, and transforming markets into a force for development.

About the ENGAGE activity

Pact, a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, is implementing a USAID-funded project Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity.

The purpose of ENGAGE is to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at the national, regional, and local levels. ENGAGE focuses efforts at both the grassroots level to educate and activate citizens to engage in civic initiatives, as well as the national and regional (oblast and rayon) levels to improve organizational capacities, build coalitions, support advocacy, and watchdog initiatives. The ENGAGE activity primarily focuses on key democratic reforms and cross-cutting themes, such as anti-corruption, civil education, transparency, and accountability including electoral processes, inclusive development of various vulnerable groups, youth, and EU integration.

The position is contingent upon funding.

Position Purpose

HR Officer will support the Administration and Procurement unit on HR tasks. She/he will be responsible for HR issues and ensures its compliance with donor’s rules and regulations, Pact’s policies, and Ukrainian legislation. She/he will support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems; providing counseling on policies and procedures; being actively involved in recruitment by preparing job descriptions, posting ads, and managing the hiring process

Key Responsibilities:

Support DCOP in the recruitment of the local project staff, including developing job descriptions, preparing advertisements, checking application forms, shortlisting.

Develop, administer and participate in the evaluation of applicants’ tests.

Coordinate and provide on-job orientation for new personnel with respect to the administrative process and procedures.

Maintain office and local staff medical insurance for Ukrainian offices, reviewing all coverage and making recommendations as appropriate.

Ensure quality of insurance services as required by employees.

Be actively involved in strengthening the team and keeping the team spirit.

Assist in standardizing and updating job descriptions, and other HR-related changes in line with the Global HR priorities.

Manage employee records in the internal HRIS, HR ADP system and ensure appropriate/compliant use of this information.

Serve as a Culture Champion for ENGAGE team and the country office.

Assist in performance management processes.

Develop training and development programs.

Provide input for the Country Office HR policies development.

Maintain employees’ records according to Pact policy & Ukrainian legislation.

Supervise IT specialists and coordinate any IT-related issues with the DC IT department.

Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Basic Requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Management, Law, or related field

At least 5 years of work experience in a similar position

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English and Ukrainian

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work collaboratively on a wide range of issues.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines.

Understanding of labor laws and disciplinary procedures

Experience in ITA project management and development

Preference for:

Proactive fast thinker, able to work with minimal supervision.

Ability to forge consensus patiently and diplomatically between diverse stakeholders on administrative issues.

To Apply:

Please send your CV and motivation letter to engagehr@pactworld.org with “HR Officer” in the subject line by COB Sept. 19.

Please include at least three contacts of your former supervisors who can provide references for you. Only short-listed candidates will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.