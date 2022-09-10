Grants Officer for the Pact

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we build systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and governments that create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our staff has a range of expertise in areas including public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance, and more. This expertise is combined in Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Pact seeks a Grants Officer for the USAID/Ukraine Public Health System Recovery and Resilience Activity. This activity will strengthen public health capacities, standards, outreach services, and access to essential health care services during crises such as Covid-19 and other health-related challenges, as part of supporting Ukraine’s pathway to self-reliance. The Grants Officer will support the Grants and Contracts Manager to provide administration of the full cycle of grants and contracts management for the project, ensure direct technical assistance to sub-awardees, as well as monitor the implementation of sub-awardees under the project. This is a five-year activity.

Key Responsibilities

The Grants Officer will support effective and efficient sub-awards management and administration to achieve the program goals, working with partner organizations of all levels. The role will provide administration of the full cycle of the grants and contracts management for the project, beginning with solicitations for procurement and grants, pre-award assessments, managing deliverables, monitoring and ensuring compliance with rules and regulations, managing close-out procedures, and managing complete files and data management for each award.

Specific Duties

The specific duties to be carried out by the successful candidate are listed below:

Form solicitations, ensuring the availability and eligibility of partners selected to work with Pact under the project.Coordinate sub-awardee assessments, cost and price analysis and facilitate the communication of the needed information to obtain donor approvalEnsure proper negotiation of final terms and conditions for grants and contracts, under the direction of the Grants and Contracts Manager, and review and analyze budget estimates for all alibility, reasonableness, and consistencyEnsure proper preparation and execution of grant and contract documents, and grant disbursements consistent and compliant with donor and Pact requirements, and project procedures and best practices.Work closely with the Program staff to ensure that sub-award monitoring and evaluation are conducted as required and that financial deliverables, deadlines, programmatic outputs, and impact are captured and recorded in the project databases in an accurate and timely mannerEnsure all required documentation is available and stored as per respective Pact policy.Ensure timely and accurate use of Pact's subaward management system (Salesforce) for subaward issuance and managementEnsure that awards are closed out within the required timeframePerform other duties as assignedSupport in delivering information for contractual reporting purposes as needed.

Basic Requirements

University degree in Public Management, Public Policy, Public Finances, Law, or related fieldMinimum of three years in a similar position with a program supported by international donorsProven understanding of awards management cycleGood organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlinesHighly effective administration skills, including computing, word processing, and data management and visualizationExcellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English and Ukrainian

Preferred Qualifications

Five or more years of experience in a similar position; experience working with international technical assistance programs supported by USAID and/or other international donorsStrong time management and organization skills, flexibility, excellent interpersonal skills, and ability to work collaboratively on a wide range of issuesAbility to diplomatically and patiently forge consensus between diverse stakeholders on grant-making issuesSelf-motivated and committed to Pact’s mission and valuesUkrainian nationals only