Pact seeks an experienced Covid-19 Response Lead for the five-year USAID/Ukraine year Public Health System Recovery and Resilience (PHS R&R) Activity. The primary goal of PHS R&R is to strengthen the Government of Ukraine (GoU)’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats, sustain critical public health services during a crisis, and protect the health of all Ukrainians including vulnerable and marginalized groups. The Covid-19 Response Lead will lead and coordinate technical assistance and capacity building to strengthen the Covid-19 response at the national level and in regions most impacted by the pandemic and increase public health system resiliency to respond to future health crises. This position will contribute toward mitigating Covid-19 outbreaks and secondary impacts on essential health services. This position reports directly to the PHS R&R Deputy Chief of Party/Technical Director.

Key Responsibilities

Plan, develop, implement, and monitor PHS R&R activities to strengthen the national and sub-national Covid-19 response.

Liaise and ensure coordination on Covid-19 response support activities with the Ministry of Health, Center for Public Health of the Ukrainian Health Ministry (CPH), Regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (RCDCPs); other developmental partners (e.g. WHO, UNICEF); civil society organizations; communities and other key stakeholders.

Facilitate identification of public health systems strengthening needs to improve Covid-19 prevention, detection, response, and control; ensure continuity of essential health services; and protect health staff from Covid-19.

Prioritize and coordinate the provision of PHS R&R technical assistance and capacity building support to Health Ministry/CPH/RCDCPs to address immediate Covid-19 response needs; improve the quality and uptake of services; and strengthen national and sub-national Covid-19 response and recovery capacities.

Lead PHS R&R efforts to increase uptake of Covid-19 vaccination among priority populations affected by or at risk of Covid-19 in target regions.

Support the design, adaptation, and delivery of contextually appropriate Covid-19 interventions and innovations per the evolving context in Ukraine.

Ensure that PHS R&R activities for Covid-19 response support reflect best practices, research, and guidelines from Health Ministry/CPH, WHO, USAID, and CDC.

Participate actively in national and regional meetings and technical working groups to strengthen strategies and capability for Covid-19 surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and vaccination.

Provide technical inputs into project work planning, tools development, learning reviews, and project reports related to Covid-19 response support.

Ensure integration of Covid-19 response support activities with other public health system strengthening strategies and interventions implemented in PHS R&R, including disease surveillance, risk communications, and routine immunization.

Support capture and documentation of learnings from ongoing Covid-19 response to inform preparedness for future health emergencies.

Basic Requirements

Master’s degree or higher from an accredited university in medicine, public health, epidemiology, or a related field is required.

At least eight years of experience developing, implementing, and/or monitoring health programs, with experience in public health emergencies, vaccination programs, and/or response to epidemics preferable.

Broad understanding of public health, health systems, and health emergency response in Ukraine.

Experience working with community-based organizations and/or vulnerable and marginalized populations in Ukraine.

Demonstrated leadership and team management skills.

Demonstrated ability to work in complex environments and work with and between different stakeholders.

Demonstrated skills in problem solving and consensus building.

The candidate must be demonstrably proficient in (oral, writing, and reading) Ukrainian, Russian, and English.

Ability to travel within Ukraine and occasionally internationally, when health and safety situation allows.

Ukrainian nationality.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and Center for Public Health on health emergencies, vaccination, and/or response to epidemics.

To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than June 30, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.