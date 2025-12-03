Hello, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,379 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

The Third Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied Russian claims of a breakthrough in the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, releasing a video on Dec. 3 showing a captured Russian soldier.

In the released footage, a soldier with the call sign "Ptitsa" ("Bird" in English), identified as a member of the 37th Regiment, said Russian military correspondent Timofey Yermakov publicly revealed his unit's location in Lyman.

The disclosure enabled Ukrainian forces to capture some Russian troops and destroy part of his unit, he said.

"The corps' units repel about 40 (Russian) assaults a day on the approaches to Lyman and do not allow the enemy to enter the city," Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the corps, said.

Russian forces have attempted dozens of small-group infiltrations on Lyman's outskirts over the past month, with soldiers either killed or taken prisoner during the operations, the statement read.

Ukraine strikes Druzhba oil pipeline again, HUR source says, despite Hungary, Slovakia's appeal

Last updated 1:59 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline on Dec. 1, despite Hungary and Slovakia previously urging Kyiv to refrain from further attacks.

The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world's largest with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day (bpd), is a critical conduit for oil from Russian fields to European refineries. It remains a lifeline for Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian crude through the system.

The Dec. 1 attack on the oil pipeline was carried out near the village of Kazinskie Vyselki in Tambov Oblast on the Taganrog-Lipetsk section of the pipeline, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, remote-controlled explosives, combined with additional combustible mixtures, were used to destroy the oil pipeline section.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

NATO allies pledge over $1 billion for US arms for Ukraine

Last updated 1:33 p.m. Kyiv time.

Five NATO allies confirmed on Dec. 3 new purchases of U.S. defense materiel for Kyiv under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

During a meeting of allied foreign ministers in Brussels, two joint upcoming PURL packages, each worth $500 million, were announced: one co-financed by Germany, Norway, and Poland, and another by Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has not yet shown any real willingness to negotiate," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Berlin on Dec. 3, prior to his departure for Brussels.

"That is why we are maintaining pressure on Russia, and, as allies in NATO, intend to increase it further."

Ukraine's top negotiators to again meet Trump's envoys after Moscow talks, Zelensky says

Last updated 12:52 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukrainian negotiators will meet European national security advisers in Brussels on Dec. 3 to discuss peace efforts before holding another meeting with U.S. envoys, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, the chief of staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, will brief European officials on Russian-U.S. talks in Moscow on Dec. 2 and "discuss the European component of the necessary security architecture."

The comments follow a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Moscow to discuss a revised U.S.-Ukraine peace plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who participated in the talks, described the meeting as "very useful, constructive, and highly substantive," but noted that no concrete agreement was reached.

Russian oil depot, fuel tanks damaged amid reported drone strikes in Tambov, Voronezh oblasts

Last updated 11:42 a.m. Kyiv time.

After an alleged Ukrainian drone strike overnight on Dec. 3, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Tambov Oblast, and fuel reservoirs were damaged in the Voronezh Oblast, local media and authorities reported.

Tambov regional governor Yevgeny Pervishov said debris from a drone fell on an oil depot in the settlement of Dmitrievka, sparking a blaz. Telegram channel Astra reported that the Nikiforovskaya oil depot was targeted in the drone attack.

Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels circulated footage they said showed an explosion and fire, though the images could not be independently verified.

Voronezh regional governor Alexander Gusev said that four drones were detected and destroyed in two districts of the region. He added that in one of the areas, several fuel tanks were "slightly damaged." No casualties or fire were reported.

At least 5 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 5 people have been killed and 26 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 3.

Russia launched 111 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 83 drones. Twenty-seven drones made it through, striking 13 locations, while debris from downed drones fell on one additional site.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones attacked the town of Ternivka overnight on Dec. 3, killing two men, aged 43 and 50, and injuring three others. Russia also targeted the Nikopol district over the past day, injuring 13 people, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed a person and injured another in the city of Kostiantynivka. Another strike killed a person in the city of Sloviansk. The settlements of Vodianske, Lyman, and Oleksandrivka also came under attack, leaving three civilians injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian strike against the Zaporizhzhia district injured a 46-year-old man, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 73-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of the Russian attack against the village of Kivsharivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone strike targeted an energy facility, injuring an energy worker who was hospitalized in serious condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

A rescuer works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian attack on Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Dec. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service / Telegram)

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,176,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,176,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 3.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,393 tanks, 23,682 armored fighting vehicles, 68,688 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,780 artillery systems, 1,555 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 430 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 86,231 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.