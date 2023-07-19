Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
USAID chief pledges $250 million in aid to Ukraine's agricultural sector

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2023 1:32 PM 2 min read
USAID chief Samantha Power meets Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi, on July 18, 2023. (Source: Samantha Power/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will provide $250 million to support Ukraine's agriculture sector, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power said on July 18.

Power made the announcement upon visiting the port city of Odesa where she denounced Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Moscow decided to terminate its participation in the grain deal on July 17, sparking fears about food security worldwide.

The newly pledged funds will be dispensed through Agriculture Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine), bringing its total investment to $350 million.

Power also said that to date, USAID has leveraged $250 million in private sector contributions in support of AGRI-Ukraine along with the newly announced investment. USAID is seeking an additional $250 million in leveraged support from the private sector, other donors, and foundations, she added.

"Ukraine's agricultural products and grain are critical for the world's food supply and key to the country's economic recovery and future prosperity. USAID, through AGRI-Ukraine, will continue to help Ukraine's farmers produce, store, and export agricultural products and grain to the world," USAID said in its statement.

The U.S. government also pledged to expand critical agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation, grain elevators, trans-shipment facilities, and port and border infrastructure.

Power arrived in Ukraine on July 17 to meet Ukrainian government officials as well as representatives of the private and civil sectors to discuss USAID cooperation with the country.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
