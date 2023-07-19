USAID chief pledges $250 million in aid to Ukraine's agricultural sector

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will provide $250 million to support Ukraine's agriculture sector, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power said on July 18.

Power made the announcement upon visiting the port city of Odesa where she denounced Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Moscow decided to terminate its participation in the grain deal on July 17, sparking fears about food security worldwide.

The newly pledged funds will be dispensed through Agriculture Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine), bringing its total investment to $350 million.

Power also said that to date, USAID has leveraged $250 million in private sector contributions in support of AGRI-Ukraine along with the newly announced investment. USAID is seeking an additional $250 million in leveraged support from the private sector, other donors, and foundations, she added.

"Ukraine's agricultural products and grain are critical for the world's food supply and key to the country's economic recovery and future prosperity. USAID, through AGRI-Ukraine, will continue to help Ukraine's farmers produce, store, and export agricultural products and grain to the world," USAID said in its statement.

The U.S. government also pledged to expand critical agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation, grain elevators, trans-shipment facilities, and port and border infrastructure.

Power arrived in Ukraine on July 17 to meet Ukrainian government officials as well as representatives of the private and civil sectors to discuss USAID cooperation with the country.