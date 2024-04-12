Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, Sanctions, Business
Edit post

US, UK jointly expand sanctions against Russian metals

by Abbey Fenbert April 13, 2024 2:36 AM 2 min read
A worker uses a tool to move molten aluminum in the electrolysis bath inside the electrolysis shop at the Krasnoyarsk aluminum smelter, operated by United Co. Rusal, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on March 2, 2017. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The United States and the United Kingdom will ban Russian exports of aluminum, copper, and nickel from the world's largest metal exchanges, the governments of the U.S. and U.K. announced on April 12.

Metals are Russia's second-largest export commodity after energy products, though sanctions have decreased their value since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The new action will block Russian metal producers from profits from the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). According to a press release from the U.K. government, the move targets $40 billion in Russian aluminum, copper, and nickel exports.

"Thanks to Britain's leadership in this area, our decisive action with the U.S. to jointly ban Russian metals from the two largest exchanges will prevent the Kremlin funnelling more cash into its war machine," U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said.

The U.K. introduced legislation to ban the imports of Russian metals, including aluminum, copper, and nickel, in December 2023. The U.S. announced tariffs on Russian aluminum in February 2023.

"Our new prohibitions on key metals, in coordination with our partners in the United Kingdom, will continue to target the revenue Russia can earn to continue its brutal war against Ukraine," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The new sanctions do not restrict the acquisition of Russian metals that are already on exchange, in order to limit disruptions to markets.

The E.U. reportedly considered introducing a ban on Russian aluminum in its last round of sanctions, but did not include such a ban in the eventual package approved in February 2024.

Canada announced a ban on Russian aluminum and steel products in March 2023.

Bloomberg: US sanctions office looks into chip supply companies over use in Russia’s war
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is investigating several U.S. and foreign companies for supplying military-purpose chips which end up in Russia, Bloomberg reported on April 12, citing an unnamed U.S. official.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:32 PM

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

Russian attack on the regional center of Sumy injured at least three, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, local military administration reported on April 12.
5:36 PM

Netherlands allocates additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocated an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in military aid and 400 million euros ($425 million) for renovation to assist Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 12 after the call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
3:34 PM

Ukraine opens embassies in Ivory Coast, DRC.

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Ivory Coast, a day after opening an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on April 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.