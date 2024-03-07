Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, US, Janet Yellen, Congress, Russia, War, US aid
Edit post

US Treasury Secretary: Congressional inaction on Ukraine aid is 'gift' to Putin

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2024 7:58 PM 2 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Multilateral Development Bank roundtable during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2023. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The ongoing impasse on U.S. aid for Ukraine is "nothing short of a gift to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin" and other American adversaries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on March 7.

Aid for Ukraine and other U.S. allies have been stalled in Congress for months, largely over unrelated domestic political disputes.

The U.S. Senate passed a foreign aid bill on Feb. 13 containing $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has yet to put it to a vote in the House, despite pressure from the Senate and the White House.

"As the House continues to stall, Russia is gaining ground and Ukraine is being forced to ration ammunition and supplies," Yellen said ahead of a bilateral meeting in Washington with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

"The House must act and show the strength of the U.S support for Ukraine in the face of Putin's aggression," she added.

Yellen's comments echo those from other U.S. officials, who have argued that the impasse in Congress contributed to Ukraine's loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier in March that Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned during his visit to Lviv in February that Ukraine is at risk of losing the war without American aid, urging Johnson to put the bill to a vote.

According to internal U.S. estimates in February, Ukraine's ammunition shortage, exacerbated by the delay in U.S. aid, "could effectively turn the tide of the war and lend Putin a significant advantage."

Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?
I am an American military veteran, callsign “Jackie,” and I am writing from Donbas in Ukraine. I am originally from Orange County, California. I served in the U.S. military for eight years, stationed in Colorado, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. I also worked as a contractor at the
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Roberts
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.