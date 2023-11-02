U.S. sanctions 200 entities and individuals for taking part in Russian war effort

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is sanctioning over 200 foreign and Russian individuals and entities for their role in supporting Russia's military and economy amidst the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the State Department announced in a press release on Nov. 2.

The State Department has targeted 90 entities and individuals "engaged in sanctions evasion and those complicit in furthering Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine," as well as companies involved in the Russian defense, electronics, energy and mining sectors.

The sanctioned companies include the operator of the LNG 2 Project, a flagship liquefied natural gas project in Russia’s Arctic, and a Russian mining company directing the development of the largest titanium ore deposit in the world.

In a separate statement, the Treasury Department said that it has added 130 new targets to its sanctions list due to their role in helping Russia obtain military technology and equipment.

Many of these targets are third-country individuals and entities that Russia is dependent on for supplying its military in Ukraine, with companies based in Turkey, China, United Arab Emirates on the list.

These foreign companies help Russia bypass sanctions by delivering dual-use technologies, which can be used by both civilians and the military. Dual-use goods include drone engines, semiconductors, and electronic components that can be used in weapons.

Irish, Latvian, and Cypriot nationals are also included on their sanctions list alongside Russian nationals for their involvement in these companies.

"We will not hesitate in holding them accountable," Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said.

The expanded sanctions list demonstrates "our further resolve in continuing to disrupt every link of Russian military supply chain, and target outside actors who would seek to support Russia’s war effort."

The sanctions additionally aim "at Russia’s domestic industrial base, which is seeking to reinvent itself as the maintainer of Russia’s war machine."

A wide range of Russian industrial firms have therefore been sanctioned for manufacturing, importing, and repairing equipment like tools, machinery, valves, and spare parts.

The full list of entities and individuals sanctioned by the Treasury Department is available on the OFAC website.