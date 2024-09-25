The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Military aid, Volodymyr Zelensky, White House, US weapons
Edit post

US to announce $8 billion military aid package when Zelensky visits White House, Reuters reports

by Abbey Fenbert September 25, 2024 11:06 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the U.S. Pentagon, May 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force Staff)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine worth over $8 billion, Reuters reported on Sept. 25, citing two U.S. officials.

The U.S. plans to announce the new aid package when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the White House on Sept. 26, officials said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been working with Congress to extend $5.8 billion in military funding for Ukraine before it expires at the end of September. A second announcement on Sept. 26 will allocate $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The second package will include munitions, anti-drone weapons, and material to support ammunition production in Ukraine, one of the officials told Reuters.

The U.S. is also expected to announce a $375 million aid package for Ukraine later on Sept. 25, ahead of Zelensky's visit, the officials said. The officials confirmed reports that this package will include a medium-range glide bomb known as the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW).

The missile has a range of up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) and can be dropped from F-16 fighter jets.

Zelensky is expected to visit the White House on Sept. 26 to present his victory plan for Ukraine to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelensky arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22 and has spent the past week meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of the 79th U.N. General Assembly. He addressed the assembly on Sept. 25, calling on member nations to rally around Ukraine's peace formula.

‘There can be no just peace without Ukraine’ — Zelensky’s full speech at the UN General Assembly
Editor’s Note: The following is the full translated transcript of a speech delivered by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN General Assembly on Sept 25. It was published by the President’s Office online and is republished here without changes. Zelensky delivered the address in English. Dear lead…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.