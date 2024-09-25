US to announce $8 billion military aid package when Zelensky visits White House, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine worth over $8 billion, Reuters reported on Sept. 25, citing two U.S. officials.

The U.S. plans to announce the new aid package when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the White House on Sept. 26, officials said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been working with Congress to extend $5.8 billion in military funding for Ukraine before it expires at the end of September. A second announcement on Sept. 26 will allocate $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The second package will include munitions, anti-drone weapons, and material to support ammunition production in Ukraine, one of the officials told Reuters.

The U.S. is also expected to announce a $375 million aid package for Ukraine later on Sept. 25, ahead of Zelensky's visit, the officials said. The officials confirmed reports that this package will include a medium-range glide bomb known as the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW).

The missile has a range of up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) and can be dropped from F-16 fighter jets.

Zelensky is expected to visit the White House on Sept. 26 to present his victory plan for Ukraine to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelensky arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22 and has spent the past week meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of the 79th U.N. General Assembly. He addressed the assembly on Sept. 25, calling on member nations to rally around Ukraine's peace formula.