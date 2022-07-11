US supports Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany despite Ukraine's warning.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesman, said on July 11 that returning the turbine would "allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves," thus "counter Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy."

Ukraine opposed the move and urged Canada on July 10 to not return the turbine, calling it Kremlin's blackmail and warning it could weaken sanctions against Russia.

"This dangerous precedent goes against the principle of the rule of law and will have only one consequence - it will strengthen Moscow's sense of impunity," Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said on July 10. Moscow said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned, considering it necessary for the supply of natural gas to Europe.

Reportedly, under the compromise, the turbine would be sent to Germany first, so Canada does not breach any sanctions, and Germany will deliver the turbine to Russia. Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, on July 9, said the decision will support “Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas.”