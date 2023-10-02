Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US State Department: Congress must 'take action' on Ukraine funding

by Abbey Fenbert October 3, 2023 1:37 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks to reporters during a press briefing on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

United States lawmakers' failure to pass a resolution that includes funds for Ukraine is a disappointment, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing Oct. 2.

"It is imperative that Congress take action," Miller said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap measure on Sept. 30 to avert a government shutdown. The bill funds the government for 45 days, but does not include provisions for further Ukraine aid.

“I’d like to echo the president’s disappointment that, despite longstanding and strong bipartisan support for Ukraine as it fights back against Russia’s invasion, that the continuing resolution that passed Congress on Saturday did not include desperately needed support,” Miller said.

Miller also said that while the U.S. could continue offering security assistance to Ukraine "in the immediate term," much of that funding has already been depleted.

"Strong majorities in both houses support continued assistance to Ukraine, because this is not simply about Ukraine. This is about the world we live in," Miller said.

Miller said that allowing figures like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "do whatever they want to other sovereign countries" would ultimately prove "far more dangerous for the American people."

"Our allies, our adversaries, and the world will be watching," he said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
