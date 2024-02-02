Skip to content
US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid package next week

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2024 3:37 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2023. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After a months-long delay, the U.S. Senate is set to vote next week on a proposed Ukraine-Israel aid package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Feb. 1.

"We cannot simply shirk from our responsibilities just because the task is difficult," Democratic Sen. Schumer said on the Senate floor. "These challenges at the border and Ukraine and the Middle East are just too great."

Schumer said he expects to schedule the vote for Wednesday, ahead of the two-week Presidents' Day recess.

U.S. Senate negotiators had previously agreed on a deal that significantly restricts illegal migrant crossings at the southern border while also unblocking $61 billion in military assistance for Ukraine.

The $110 billion Israel-Ukraine funding bill has been stuck in Congress since autumn 2023.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate previously blocked a supplemental funding bill that included $61 billion in aid for Ukraine in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6, insisting that any further military aid must include major significant domestic border changes.

To move the package forward, U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats reportedly made several concessions when it comes to immigration policy and border security.

If the Senate votes in favor of the bill, it will set to move to House of Representatives where a potential showdown between House Democrats and Republicans looms.

The agreement is likely to face stiff opposition from House Republicans, where Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly warned it would be "dead on arrival." House Republicans have demanded even stricter measures than their colleagues in the Senate, with some advocating against aid for Kyiv in principle.

Speaker Johnson stated that a decision from the House would ultimately come down to the border language in the bill presented by Senate negotiators.

Johnson also suggested the possibility that the bill that combines aid for Ukraine with border policy reform would likely be split up - an option the White House says will not be discussed.

Throughout his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, the influential former President Donald Trump has urged Republicans in the House not to accept anything short of a "perfect deal" on border security.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican critic of the former president, explicitly said that the Trump was trying to prevent any potential deal in order to keep the issue active in his electoral campaign.

"He's contacted members of Congress telling them that he doesn't want a border deal because he wants to run on this issue," said Romney.

Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.