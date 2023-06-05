Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US sanctions Russian intelligence-linked influence actors destabilizing Moldova

by Dinara Khalilova June 5, 2023 7:56 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury announced on June 5 that it had sanctioned seven leading members of a group affiliated with Russian intelligence for their involvement in Russia's destabilization campaign targeting Moldova.

The malign influence actors sanctioned by the U.S. are part of Russia's global information operation directed against Ukraine and its bordering states, including Moldova, the Balkan countries, the European Union, the U.K., and the U.S, according to the report.

Washington also sanctioned an organization owned or controlled by one of these individuals.

"These malign influence operatives analyze countries vulnerable to exploitation and stoke fears that undermine faith in democratic principles in the targeted countries," the U.S. Treasury wrote.

The sanctioned individuals "provoked, trained, and oversaw" groups that hold anti-government protests and other destabilizing events in those countries, reads the report.

"The sanctions imposed today shine a light on Russia's ongoing covert efforts to destabilize democratic nations," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

"Russia's attempted influence operations exploit the concerns of the citizens of these countries to destabilize legitimately elected governments for Moscow's own interests. The United States remains committed, along with the EU, to target individuals who engage in such activities against the government of Moldova."

On May 30, the EU Council reported imposing similar sanctions on individuals accused of attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova and Ukraine.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
