EU Council sanctions 7 individuals accused of attempting to destabilize Moldova, Ukraine

by Kate Tsurkan May 31, 2023 9:25 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU Council announced on May 30 that it had imposed sanctions on seven individuals for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova and Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and Moldova received EU candidate status in June 2022.

"Moldova is one of the countries most affected by the fallout of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. There are serious, increased, and continued attempts to destabilize the country," Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said.

"Today's listings send an important political signal of the EU’s support to Moldova in the current difficult context," Borrell added.

The sanctioned individuals include both Moldovan and Russian nationals, according to the EU Council.

EU Neighbors East reported on May 31 that Moldova's fugitive pro-Kremlin politician Ilan Shor was among the seven sanctioned people.

Shor has been accused of backing the opposition against Moldovan President Maia Sandu. He is believed to have left Moldova in June 2019 and relocated to Israel, where he also holds citizenship.

In mid-April, Moldovan courts sentenced Shor to 15 years in prison in absentia for fraud and money laundering.

The U.S. put Shor and his political party of the same name under sanctions in October 2022.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Shor worked "with Russian individuals to create a political alliance to control Moldova's parliament, which would then support several pieces of legislation in the interests of the Russian Federation" ahead of the 2021 Moldovan parliamentary elections.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
