EU Council sanctions 7 individuals accused of attempting to destabilize Moldova, Ukraine

The EU Council announced on May 30 that it had imposed sanctions on seven individuals for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova and Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and Moldova received EU candidate status in June 2022.

"Moldova is one of the countries most affected by the fallout of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. There are serious, increased, and continued attempts to destabilize the country," Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said.

"Today's listings send an important political signal of the EU’s support to Moldova in the current difficult context," Borrell added.

The sanctioned individuals include both Moldovan and Russian nationals, according to the EU Council.

EU Neighbors East reported on May 31 that Moldova's fugitive pro-Kremlin politician Ilan Shor was among the seven sanctioned people.

Shor has been accused of backing the opposition against Moldovan President Maia Sandu. He is believed to have left Moldova in June 2019 and relocated to Israel, where he also holds citizenship.

In mid-April, Moldovan courts sentenced Shor to 15 years in prison in absentia for fraud and money laundering.

The U.S. put Shor and his political party of the same name under sanctions in October 2022.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Shor worked "with Russian individuals to create a political alliance to control Moldova's parliament, which would then support several pieces of legislation in the interests of the Russian Federation" ahead of the 2021 Moldovan parliamentary elections.