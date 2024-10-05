US Republican delegation visits Hungary, questions Orban's relations with Russia and China

This audio is created with AI assistance

After visiting Hungary from Oct. 3-5, five U.S. Republican senators voiced concerns about Hungary's growing ties with Russia and increasing cooperation with China.

The delegation consisted of Republican senators Jerry Moren, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven.

U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman issued a statement quoting Senator Jerry Moren, who emphasized the delegation's worries about Hungary's expanding relations with Russia and the erosion of its democratic institutions.

The statement also urged closer alignment between Hungary and its allies.

"It is in our common interests that our countries cooperate closely. We call on Hungary to listen to the allies' warnings and respond to them,"

Hungary is widely regarded as a key ally of Russia in the EU.

Orban has repeatedly blocked aid to Ukraine, pushed for negotiations, and frequently spouted Kremlin talking points. Hungary has also condemned the war but has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

In July, he embarked on a “peace tour” and met with Russian President Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Orban's visits sparked criticism from the EU and President Volodymyr Zelensky.