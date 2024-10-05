The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, United States, Viktor Orban, US Senate
Edit post

US Republican delegation visits Hungary, questions Orban's relations with Russia and China

by Sonya Bandouil October 5, 2024 9:40 PM 1 min read
The colors of the Hungarian flag are illuminated on the Parliament Building in Budapest to mark Hungary's National Day on August 20, 2023. (Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After visiting Hungary from Oct. 3-5, five U.S. Republican senators voiced concerns about Hungary's growing ties with Russia and increasing cooperation with China.

The delegation consisted of Republican senators Jerry Moren, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven.

U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman issued a statement quoting Senator Jerry Moren, who emphasized the delegation's worries about Hungary's expanding relations with Russia and the erosion of its democratic institutions.

The statement also urged closer alignment between Hungary and its allies.

"It is in our common interests that our countries cooperate closely. We call on Hungary to listen to the allies' warnings and respond to them,"

Hungary is widely regarded as a key ally of Russia in the EU.

Orban has repeatedly blocked aid to Ukraine, pushed for negotiations, and frequently spouted Kremlin talking points. Hungary has also condemned the war but has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

In July, he embarked on a “peace tour” and met with Russian President Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Orban's visits sparked criticism from the EU and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘Switzerland has not changed its position’ on peace in Ukraine — ambassador clarifies stance on China-Brazil initiative
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva touted his peace plan jointly developed with China in New York, despite the proposal already being dismissed as “destructive” by Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.