Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Shmyhal, Pritzker hold first meeting

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2023 7:55 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the first U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker had their first online meeting on Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the first U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker had their first online meeting on Sept. 23 to discuss energy, demining, housing restoration, critical infrastructure, and the economy.

"I thanked USAID for their joint business support programs, which contribute to creating new jobs. We are collaborating with the World Bank on post-war recovery needs," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, Shmyhal brought up the need to confiscate frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine's post-war recovery costs.

According to the prime minister, expanding solidarity corridors and war risk insurance were also brought up during Shmyhal and Pritzker's meeting.

"We are making progress in reforms on the path to the EU and NATO, as well as in digitization. I specifically highlighted our veteran policy and the integration of military personnel into the country's socio-economic life," Shmyhal wrote.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 14 the creation of a U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery and that Pritzker would assume the role.

Pritzker, 64, is credited for her experience as an "accomplished public servant" and "transformative industry leader."

Beyond shaping donor priorities and strengthening Ukraine's public sector, Pritzker will need to mobilize the U.S. private sector to invest in Ukraine.

As special representative, she will be responsible for mobilizing foreign investment, supporting the re-opening of businesses shut down by Russia's war, and helping Ukraine grow its exports.

Who is Penny Pritzker, new US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery?
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 14 the creation of a new role – U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery. The person to lead the new office is Penny Pritzker, 64, credited for her experience as an “accomplished public servant” and “transformative industry leader.” Pr…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.