Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky met with US special representative to discuss reconstruction

by Rachel Amran September 21, 2023 12:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the new U.S. special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, in NYC on Sept. 20. The two officials discussed priority areas in Ukraine's  reconstruction, as well as support for "the most promising branches of the Ukrainian economy."

Penny Pritzker is the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under the Obama Administration. Upon her appointment, President Biden stressed that she would help mobilize private and public investment and open export markets impacted by the Russian invasion.

In a statement published after the meeting, President Zelensky's office stated that Ukraine "noted the importance of participation of American business in the restoration of infrastructure facilities destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion...including schools, kindergartens, residential buildings, as well as energy facilities."

Representative Pritzker emphasized that American companies can support the reconstruction's of Ukraine's energy system.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
