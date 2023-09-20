Zelensky met with US special representative to discuss reconstruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the new U.S. special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, in NYC on Sept. 20. The two officials discussed priority areas in Ukraine's reconstruction, as well as support for "the most promising branches of the Ukrainian economy."

Penny Pritzker is the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under the Obama Administration. Upon her appointment, President Biden stressed that she would help mobilize private and public investment and open export markets impacted by the Russian invasion.

In a statement published after the meeting, President Zelensky's office stated that Ukraine "noted the importance of participation of American business in the restoration of infrastructure facilities destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion...including schools, kindergartens, residential buildings, as well as energy facilities."

Representative Pritzker emphasized that American companies can support the reconstruction's of Ukraine's energy system.