Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, United States, US aid, NATO, Patriot air defense system
Edit post

US provides Poland with $2 billion for financing of F-35s, Patriots, Abrams

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2024 10:25 AM 2 min read
Pol installing concertina wire at Poland's border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad on November 14, 2022 in Goldap, Poland. The project comes after Moscow's aviation authority started to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad, according to Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. (Photo by Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. will provide Poland with a second $2 billion Foreign Military Financing loan to purchase defense equipment from the U.S., the State Department announced on July 8.

The financing will "further strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank" and assist Poland as it undertakes a "major military modernization program," the U.S. State Department said.

The financing will cover purchases of U.S. equipment like F-35 aircraft, Patriot systems, and Abrams main battle tanks.

The U.S. will provide up to $60 million to subsidize the interest rate costs arising from the loan, "which will help accelerate Poland's defense modernization by supporting urgent procurements" of American equipment and services, the State Department added.

The State Department highlighted that Warsaw currently spends 4% of GDP on defense, the highest of all NATO member states, and that Poland "hosts thousands of U.S.  and Allied forces."

NATO has a guideline that alliance members should spend at least 2% of GDP on defense. More than 20 NATO member states will hit or surpass the bloc's target of allocating at least 2% of GDP this year, up from less than 10 states five years ago.

Poland borders Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to its east.

The Suwalki Gap, a 65-kilometer (40-mile) strip of land on the Polish-Lithuanian border between Belarus and Kaliningrad, has long been considered the site of a potential flashpoint of military conflict between Russia and NATO.

Tensions in the Suwalki Gap area have risen since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prompting NATO forces to conduct regular military exercises and improve their collective defensive capabilities.

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement
President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop “a mechanism” for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine’s airspace aimed at Poland.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:41 AM

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.