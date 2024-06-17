Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, United States, Defense, defense industry
Edit post

More than 20 NATO members to hit 2% defense spending target in 2024, says Stoltenberg

by Chris York June 17, 2024 10:11 PM 2 min read
Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), during a news conference on the opening day of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

More than 20 NATO member states will hit or surpass the bloc's target of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense spending this year, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 17.

"I can only now reveal that this year more than 20 allies will spend at least 2% of GDP on defense," Stoltenberg said at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, reported by Reuters.

"This is good for Europe and good for America, especially since much of this extra money is spent here in the United States," he added.

Stoltenberg said that five years ago, the number was fewer than ten. There are currently 32 NATO member states.

Stoltenberg is in Washington preparing for next month's NATO summit.

Peace summit ‘smart’ way to combat Russian propaganda, Australian representative says
Australian Government Services Minister Bill Shorten, head of his country’s delegation at the peace summit in Switzerland, says he was surprised by the event. Shorten has been in politics for eight years and was a trade union representative for 15 years before that. In his experience, politics has…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings

Last week, Stoltenberg described the "ongoing adaptation" of the military alliance's nuclear arsenal, in a rare reference to the weapons which he described as the "ultimate security guarantee."

Speaking to reporters, Stoltenberg highlighted escalating tensions and increasing rhetoric from the Kremlin.

"What we have seen over the last years and months is dangerous nuclear rhetoric from the Russian side.... We also see some more exercises, nuclear exercises on the Russian side," he said.

NATO officials rarely comment on the alliance's nuclear arsenal, but Stoltenberg said the U.S. was modernizing its nuclear weapons stationed in Europe.

Azov reports advances in Serebryansky forest, releases video of ‘nastiest weapon’
In a comment to the Kyiv Independent on June 17, the brigade said further results of the operation, which began on April 21, could not be reported at this time to protect the “safety and success of operations.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
3:33 PM

Magura naval drones can now operate anti-aircraft missiles.

One of the Magura drones has already been equipped with these missiles, creating a serious challenge for the Russian Air Force operating in the region, the commander of the military intelligence Group 13 unit said in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapyvnyi.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.