US philanthropist to fund the restoration of Kharkiv's printing house, destroyed by Russia

by Kateryna Denisova May 31, 2024 8:56 PM 2 min read
Rescuers extinguish a fire at the site of a Russian missile strike on the Factor-Druk printing plant's building in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 23, 2024. As a result of a missile strike by Russian military, the Factor-Druk printing plant in Kharkiv was damaged and partially burnt down. More than 50 workers were in the printing plant's building at the time of hitting, at least seven of whom were killed. (Ivan Samoilov/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation will finance the restoration of Kharkiv-based Faktor Druk printing house, destroyed in a Russian missile attack, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on May 31.

Russian troops struck the printing house on May 23, killing seven people and injuring 21. The attack destroyed over 50,000 books and printing equipment. The Faktor group of companies includes publishing house Vivat — Ukraine’s third largest printing house.

U.S. philanthropist Howard Buffett has already contacted Serhii Polituchyi, the Faktor Druk printing plant owner, to look for the necessary equipment and will help pay for it, Svyrydenko said.

According to Svyrydenko, Ukrainian publishing and printing houses can also receive a grant of up to Hr 8 million ($197,000) from the government, but this sum is not enough to restore Faktor Druk.

"So we turned to a good friend of Ukraine, U.S. philanthropist Howard Buffett. And he generously agreed to restore Faktor Druk at his own expense," the minister said at the International Book Arsenal Festival in Kyiv.

The Russian attack will significantly impact Ukraine's book publishing industry, reducing its overall capacity by 30-40%, Polituchyi told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Under favorable conditions, the printing house is expected to be restored in four or five months, he said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
10:57 AM

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.