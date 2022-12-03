Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US official: Pressure on Putin over nukes forces him to change war tactics

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 10:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in Kyiv that the warnings from other states convinced Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the reaction to the use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would be unprecedented and difficult for Russia.

“You have seen that not only the U.S. but other G7 members have been reaching out to the Kremlin with signals that it is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible to throw this around,” Nuland said.

Russia made itself a pariah, Nuland said, adding that the Western counties jointly explained to Russia that the use of nuclear weapons would have a response and consequences of an incomparable level.

“After that, Russia moved to a fundamentally different weapon, launching attacks on energy infrastructure,” Nuland said, adding that the tactics chosen by Russian forces instead are also absolutely unacceptable.

On Oct. 2, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he had privately conveyed to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu not to use nukes.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sept. 26 said that President Joe Biden’s administration had privately communicated with the Kremlin regarding the “decisive” response of the U.S. and other Western allies if Russia uses nuclear weapons.

“We have been clear and specific about what that will entail,” Sullivan said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.