Bloomberg: White House warns Russia of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if it uses nukes.
September 26, 2022 1:01 am
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden’s administration had privately communicated with the Kremlin regarding the “decisive” response of the U.S. and other Western allies if Russia uses nuclear weapons. “We have been clear and specific about what that will entail,” Sullivan said.
