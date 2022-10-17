U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN that he had privately conveyed to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu not to “go down this path and conduct this type of irresponsible behavior.” "I don’t see anything right now that would lead me to believe that (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin) has made such a decision," Austin said. However, he added that Putin had made irresponsible decisions in the past, such as invading Ukraine.