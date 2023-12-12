Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

US House passes bill banning import of uranium from Russia

by Nate Ostiller December 12, 2023 12:10 PM 1 min read
The Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Tonopah, Arizona, U.S. (Bettman/contributor via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Dec. 11 to pass a bill banning the import of Russian uranium.

The bill, which will need to be passed by the Senate and then signed by President Joe Biden to become law, would ban the import of Russian uranium 90 days after its enactment. It would also not be a complete ban- Russian uranium imports would still be allowed if the U.S. energy secretary determined there was no other source, or if the imports were in the U.S.'s national interest.

"The risks of continuing this dependence on Russia for our nuclear fuels are simply too great," said Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican.

The U.S. has introduced sweeping sanctions and restrictions on the import of Russian products after the full-scale invasion, including fossil fuels, but has so far yet to add uranium to the list.

A majority of uranium used by the U.S. is purchased from abroad. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that in 2022, 12% of the total amount of uranium used by nuclear power plants in the U.S. was purchased from Russia, making it the third largest supplier.

The first two largest suppliers, Canada and Kazakhstan, represented more than 50% of the total.

As the holiday season approaches, and much of the U.S. government's work slows down, it is unclear if there will be time for the Senate to pass the bill before the end of the year.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.