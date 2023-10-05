Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US, European leaders condemn Russia's deadly attack on Kharkiv Oblast village

by Dinara Khalilova and Olena Goncharova October 6, 2023 1:27 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack against the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House, the European Union, and several European leaders condemned Russia's Oct. 5 missile strike on a cafe in Kharkiv Oblast's village of Hroza that claimed over 50 lives.

"Russia's appalling terror against Ukraine's civilian population shows no signs of abating and reached another grim landmark today," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

"Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes. Russia's leadership, all commanders, perpetrators, and accomplices of these atrocities will be held to account."

Russian troops struck the cafe when residents gathered for a memorial service, killing 51 people and injuring another six, according to the latest information published by Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There was also a grocery store in the same building.

"Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids trying to figure out what is it that you're going to make for dinner. And you see an explosion happen where bodies are everywhere and it's horrifying, it is incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine, for your colleagues who are reporting this on the ground, and for these families," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"And this is again what the president keeps talking about over and over again: we have to continue to support the people of Ukraine because this is the horrifying nature that they live in every day," Jean-Pierre concluded.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Russia must be stopped as soon as possible and "kept accountable for all its barbarism." "I pay tribute to those who lost their lives and condolences to their families," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić said via X: "I condemn in the strongest terms the Russian strike on a grocery store in Kupiansk which killed several innocent civilians. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the authorities as they face yet another unspeakable tragedy."

The attack wiped out over half of the village's population, in what became the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.

Ukraine war latest: Russia kills 51 people in single deadliest attack against civilians this year
Editor’s note: This article contains graphic images. The Kyiv Independent doesn’t blur these images. We show Russia’s war as it is. Key developments on Oct. 5: * Russia attacks the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people, injuring 6 * Zelensky visits Spain for European Political Co…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, Olena Goncharova
