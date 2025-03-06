The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US is destroying world order, Ukraine's ex-commander-in-chief says

by Kateryna Denisova March 6, 2025 1:47 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K. Valerii Zaluzhnyi in London, United Kingdom, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is destroying the world order as Washington is making overtures to the Kremlin, said on March 6 Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.

Speaking at the Chatham House, Zaluzhnyi said that President Donald Trump's administration has questioned the unity of "the whole Western world."

"Now Washington is trying to delegate the security issues to Europe without participation of the U.S. so we can say that in the near future, NATO likewise can stop existing," the ambassador said.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Europe can be Russia's next target. He said that fears of Western partners made it possible for Moscow to start forming "an axis."  

The two key Russian allies, Iran and North Korea, supply Russia with weapons that are used against Ukraine. Pyongyang has also sent over 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces in the embattled Kursk Oblast.

"We see that it's not just the axis of evil and Russia trying to revise the world order, but the U.S. is finally destroying this order," Zaluzhnyi said.

"And when those countries of the axis conclude a strategic agreement between themselves, we should have thought maybe this is an attempt to revise the existing world order."

The remarks come amid rising tensions between Kyiv and Washington following a clash in the Oval Office exchange on Feb. 28 between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump.

The dispute led to the collapse of a bilateral deal on Ukraine's natural resources, after which the U.S. president paused all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The move to suspend aid to Ukraine came on top of other Kremlin-friendly steps recently taken by the U.S. The Trump administration has also been considering lifting sanctions imposed against Russia for its brutal all-out war against Ukraine that killed hundreds of thousands.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
