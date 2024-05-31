Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, Russian-Chinese relations, United States, Wally Adeyemo
Edit post

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo warns China over support for Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2024 8:25 PM 2 min read
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in New York on Sept. 11, 2023. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned China about the consequences of supporting in a speech in Berlin on May 31.

China has denied giving Russia military assistance in its full-scale against Ukraine. At the same time, the U.S. has previously accused China of giving Russia "every support behind the scenes" towards its war in Ukraine, describing its actions as "destabilizing in the heart of Europe."

Adeyemo, who just visited Kyiv two days prior, said that China must decide between maintaining economic ties to the West and an alliance with Russia.

"We must make the choice stark for China: Chinese firms can either do business in our economies or they can equip Russia's war machine with dual-use goods. They cannot do both," Adeyemo said.

The secretary said that the partnership "may seem like a distant threat" to the West but that "we should not be blind to the fact that a growing Russian military with material support from Chinese companies will only grow in ambition."

At the same time, Adeyemo acknowledged that the U.S. goal is "not to shut down all bilateral trade between Russia and China."

"Our goal is to convince China to stop sending Russia a set of dual-use goods that are actively being used to prosecute a war Beijing has told us they want to see end."

The failure to do so could result in Russia posing a greater threat to the West, he added.

Adeyemo said that the U.S. would be prepared to use sanctions and export controls against China and Chinese companies to prevent the trade of dual-use technologies but conceded that China is not "sending tanks or missiles to Russia."

U.K. Foreign Secretary Grant Shapps said earlier in May that he was declassifying new intelligence to reveal the "quite significant" development that the U.K. and U.S. had reports that "lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine."

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan subsequently distanced himself from Shapps' assertion, saying that the U.S. had seen no evidence of it either in the past or "to date."

China won’t attend Ukraine’s global peace summit, Reuters reports
One source said China had insisted the summit should be recognised by both Russia and Ukraine and both countries should participate.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:57 AM

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.