News Feed, Sanctions, Wally Adeyemo, Ukraine, Kyiv, Russia
US Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo visits Kyiv, will hold talks on strengthening sanctions against Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 11:51 AM 2 min read
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo (L) arriving in Kyiv on May 29, 2024. (U.S. Embassy in Kyiv/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo arrived in Kyiv on May 29, where he will hold talks with top Ukrainian officials on forthcoming plans to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Despite more than a dozen rounds of EU sanctions against Russia and associated measures from the U.S. and other Western partners, Russia's economy has remained resilient.

Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing an unnamed Treasury official, that Adeyemo will meet with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, aides to President Volodymyr Zelensky, and other lawmakers. He will also "preview a major speech on U.S. plans to further degrade Russia's military-industrial complex that he will give in Berlin" later this week.

Adeyemo will also discuss the ongoing efforts to redirect funds to Ukraine from the over $300 billion in Russian assets that have been frozen in the West since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries (G7) announced earlier in May that they had made "progress" on a plan to send Ukraine revenue generated by the frozen assets, but they had yet to produce a concrete deal.

While the U.S. proposed seizing Russian assets outright in accordance with their recently passed REPO act, the EU has been more hesitant, fearing legal and fiscal pitfalls of confiscation.

Sanctions against Russia are not working, says UAE trade official
“Sanctions slow the economy, (they) never stop it,” said Hamam Buamim, chair of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. “Trade continues flowing, it just flows in a different way.”
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
